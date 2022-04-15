The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on Saturday in Punjab is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, sources said.

Earlier, Mann on April 11 had met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He had discussed 300 units free electricity scheme in Punjab. Since then, there has been a speculation about its announcement.

For the past several weeks, preparations are going on to make 300 units of electricity free in Punjab. Earlier, Mann had also met senior officials of Punjab.

On the lines of Delhi, during the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the AAP had promised to provide 300 free electricity every month to the people of the state if voted to power.

However, since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Opposition party has been alleging that the Mann government is being “controlled” from Delhi.

The Congress is continuously claiming that Kejriwal is controlling the government of Punjab, and due to this, the government is not able to work freely.

