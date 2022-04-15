INDIA

Mann likely to announce 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on Saturday in Punjab is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, sources said.

Earlier, Mann on April 11 had met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He had discussed 300 units free electricity scheme in Punjab. Since then, there has been a speculation about its announcement.

For the past several weeks, preparations are going on to make 300 units of electricity free in Punjab. Earlier, Mann had also met senior officials of Punjab.

On the lines of Delhi, during the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the AAP had promised to provide 300 free electricity every month to the people of the state if voted to power.

However, since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Opposition party has been alleging that the Mann government is being “controlled” from Delhi.

The Congress is continuously claiming that Kejriwal is controlling the government of Punjab, and due to this, the government is not able to work freely.

20220415-234201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minor boy in Odisha commits suicide for not eating biryani

    AAP’s Bhagwant Mann tries to woo voters in high-stakes Dhuri battle

    Kharif crop sown on 1,115.29 lakh hectares: Agri Ministry

    UP places order for 1 crore Covid vax