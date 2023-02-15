INDIA

Mann reviews prepartions for Invest Punjab Summit on Feb 23-24

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a review meeting with departments to finalise arrangements for Invest Punjab Summit on February 23-24 in the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali.

Chairing a meeting here, he asked the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the mega event in which industrial tycoons from within the country and across the globe will take part.

Mann said the officers must not leave any stone unturned for ensuring the success of this event.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of high growth trajectory.

He asked Invest Punjab to make optimum use of this healthy platform to project Punjab as the preferred investment destination among the domestic and global investors.

Mann also asked the officers to make elaborate arrangements for one-to-one interaction of the leading entrepreneurs from the state with the delegates.

He asserted that this will help in further exploring possibilities of technical collaboration as well as technological transfer of know-how to set up industrial units in different sectors.

He said the ‘Brand Punjab’ must be duly showcased before the global industry for participating in the Invest Punjab Summit.

