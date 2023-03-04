Slamming the Opposition for pursuing divisive politics, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said their dream to get political dividends by fanning communal sentiments will never succeed.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said he was having information of every moment as they are keeping a strict vigil over everything unfolding in the state. He said it is shameful that in dearth of any issue against the state government these political parties are stooping too low by indulging in such cheap tantrums.

Mann said the Opposition is playing with fire by trying to achieve the political benefits by fanning communal sentiments in the state.

However, the Chief Minister said the nefarious designs of these parties will never succeed.

He said Punjab is land of great gurus, saints, seers and prophets, who have shown the way of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.

Mann said Punjabis have always practices the ethos of peace and brotherhood in society for the progress and prosperity of the state.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said the government is committed for preserving the hard earned peace of the state. He assured the three crore Punjabis that no one will be allowed to cast a malicious eye on the peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

Mann categorically said the state government is keeping a strict vigil over the situation and no one will be allowed to disturb peace and amity in the state.

20230304-154605