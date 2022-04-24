INDIA

Mann to study health institutes, schools in Delhi

In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would undertake a whirlwind tour of health and school educational institutes in the national capital on Monday.

He would be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both School Education and Health and Family Welfare Departments to apprise them with prevalent models in both these crucial sectors directly attributable to human development, an official statement said on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the move is aimed at sprucing up the health and education infrastructure of Punjab by replicating the Delhi model in both these core sectors.

The spokesperson said that the Chief Minister will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash and Chirag Enclave in the morning. Later, Mann will visit Kautilya Government Sarvodhya Bal Vidyalya in Chirag Enclave.

The Chief Minister, along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, will inaugurate newly-constructed swimming pool in the school. Mann will then visit the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the quality health facilities.

