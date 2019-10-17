Manny Atwal new head of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries

Manny Atwal has been appointed President & CEO of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries effective November 4, Randy Williams, Chair of the Crown corporation’s Board of Directors, announced recently.

“Manny brings over 27 years of business experience from both Canadian and international perspectives, as well as a wealth of knowledge in managing world-class companies,” said Williams. “His strategic management experience will complement the work of the leadership team at Liquor & Lotteries.”

Atwal’s most recent role was that of Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy for StandardAero’s global Helicopter Program. Since 2007, Atwal has held executive and vice president roles for multiple businesses within StandardAero. He has led various company transformations, growth programs and corporate integrations, with a focus on building and implementing strategic plans.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Atwal as the new President & CEO of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries,” said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton. “I am confident his proven leadership will be an asset to the Crown corporation and his extensive experience will help Liquor & Lotteries to deliver on its mandate for all Manitobans.”

Atwal graduated from the I.H. Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba and is a member of The Associates, a leadership and mentorship group linked with the school. He also previously served as chair of The Young Associates. As a local business leader, he exemplifies their mission of Learn, Connect, Give Back.

“Manny is a true Manitoban who is proud to live, work, and obtain his education from this province,” said Williams. “We are grateful to have found someone of his calibre to help guide and advance the goals of the corporation to best serve Manitobans.” -CINEWS