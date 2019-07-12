Manny Pacquiao’s camp denies Amir Khan’s bout claim

London, July 17 (IANS) The publicist of Manny Pacquiao has denied the claims of Philippine boxing legend signing a contract to take on British boxer Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia later this year.

On Tuesday, Khan claimed that he had agreed to a deal to fight Pacquiao in Riyadh on November 8. Following his stoppage win over Australia’s Billy Dib in the Middle East last Friday, Khan told British media the clash with Pacquiao would happen even if the 40-year-old were to lose to American Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on Saturday.

However, Pacquiao’s spokesperson Fred Sternberg told BBC Sport that “Manny has not signed any contract.

“As far as I know it hasn’t been even discussed.

“He’s been in training camp for the past eight weeks, four in the Philippines and four in the States, and he hasn’t met with Amir Khan during that time,” he added.

Sternberg also said he did not know what prompted the Briton to make the claims. “That’s a question you need to ask Amir Khan,” he said.

In 2017, Khan and Pacquiao were slated to have a bout but an agreement could not be reached between the two.

–IANS

aak/in