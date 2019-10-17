Mano, Suha steal the limelight at SFA Athletics

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Mano Venkat Mavoori of Gitanjali School and Suha Kodumuri of Oakridge International School (Cyberabad) stole the limelight at the athletics competition of Sports For All (SFA) at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mano clocked an impressive 11:86 seconds to win the gold medal in the 100 mts Under-18 Boys’ sprint event.

Nischal Kalaskar of DRS International School also showed amazing speed, clocking 12:06 seconds for the silver while Anand Shankar of Pallavi Model School (12:26 seconds) took the bronze.

In the Girls’ Under-18 100 mts dash, Suha Kodumuri of Oakridge International School (Cyberabad) emerged victorious with a time of 15:01 seconds. Shuvasmita Panda (Army Public School) clinched the silver while Srividya N Kopulu (Oakridge International School, Bachupally) took home the bronze.

In the Under-16 Boys’ high jump category, Sourish Ambati (Delhi Public School) breached the highest mark of 1.63 mts to clinch the gold. Praveen Ramavath (Government Primary School) and Nagraj Bhavi (CRPF Public School) came up with efforts of 1.60 mts, with the former gaining the silver on countback.

Akshaya Mora (Sunflower Vedic School) hit the longest mark of 4.14 mts to bag the gold in the Girls’ Under-16 Long Jump while Chetana Milind Katti (Army Public School, Ramakrishna Puram) finished with the silver. Chandini Charan (Jubilee Hills Public School) bagged the bronze.

Elsewhere, in the Under-19 Boys’ Air Rifle (Peep) 10 mts competition, Tirumala Jayanth (Open Minds — A Birla School) bagged the gold medal. Zahi Mzharuddin (Indus International School) won the silver while Rohan Baddula (Delhi Public School) settled for the bronze.

Kennedy Magnet School reigned supreme in the Under-16 Boys’ Volleyball final, blanking Glendale Academy 2-0 (25-15, 25-23); Exellencia Infinitum School walloped Vignan Global Gen School 2-0 (27-25, 25-17) to win the bronze medal.

In the Under-13 Girls’ Chess, Future Kid’s School completed a double with Mythri M. and Ayshwarya Roy Chowdhary winning the gold and the silver. Srivyuha Boggavarapu of Sentia School (Miyapur) bagged the bronze.

In a riveting contest on the football field, Phoenix Greens International got the better of Oakridge International 2-0 to score the gold in the Under-12 Boys’ category. Future Kid’s settled for the bronze medal after they edged past Vignan Vidyalaya 1-0.

In the Under-12 Girls’ football, Meru International eked out a narrow 1-0 victory over Future Kid’s to claim the gold while Phoenix Greens beat Sunflower Vedic School 1-0 on penalties to corner the bronze.

