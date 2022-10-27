ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee explores Jodhpur after wrapping up courtroom drama

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor Manoj Bajpayee recently wrapped up his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film in Jodhpur. The actor was then seen taking a city tour in a rickshaw.

The actor explored the culture of the city as he enjoyed a fun ride through the lanes of the blue city.

Manoj took to his Instagram to share a reel of the same. In the caption, he wrote: “Last day of shoot in #Jodhpur & we explored this culturally rich city as it should be, in a RICKSHAW. Thank you, Solanki Ji for inviting us & to the lovely people of Jodhpur for your hospitality. I’ll be back soon”.

In the video, Manoj can be seen wearing a casual outfit – a blue t-shirt and black track pants paired with sandals.

Talking about the film, it’s a courtroom drama with a title yet to be decided for the same. The film has been directed by Suparn Verma, who also directed a section of the second season of Manoj’s streaming show ‘The Family Man’.

20221027-115001

