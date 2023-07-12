INDIA

Manoj Bajpayee, family walk at least ’10 km every day’ on London vacation

National Award winning actor and Padma Shri awardee Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for ‘Satya’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Aligarh’ and several others, is currently in London holidaying with his family.

The actor shared pictures from his vacation on Wednesday and also said that he along with his family is walking at least 10 km a day.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo dump with his wife Shabana, his daughter Ava Nayla enjoying their trip to the European country.

The actor in the caption wrote: “Seeing London through the eyes of a 12-year-old has been so much fun! I’ve been here many times, but this is my first time as a tourist. We’re walking a minimum of 10 km every day, mapping out every nook and corner. #FamilyVacation.”

Taking to the comments section, Apurva Asrani, who has edited Manoj’s ‘Satya’ and co-wrote ‘Aligarh’, wrote, “Beautiful. Kohinoor lekar aana (bring the Kohinoor back)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has projects like ‘The Family Man 3’ and ‘Joram’ in the pipeline.

