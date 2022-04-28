Actor Manoj Bajpayee is the latest Bollywood celebrity to share his two cents on the phenomenal success of South India movies pan India and the impact it has on mainstream Bollywood moviemakers.

In a recent interaction with the media, as reported by HT, the ‘Family Man’ actor said that success of movies like ‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has “sent a shiver down the spine” of Bollywood moviemakers.

The actor also shared what he feels is the reason these movies are more successful than Bollywood movies.

Post pandemic, the first big hit was ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The movie’s Hindi dubbed version brought in plenty of money. If we thought that was impressive, then Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and now ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ have managed to break more ground. The Hindi version of these movies have managed to make more than Rs. 300 crores are both the movies are still running in the theatres.

Many celebrities from Bollywood, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma have commented that this has made Bollywood filmmakers very uneasy.

Speaking about the success of South movies, Manoj Bajpayee told Delhi Times, “So many blockbusters are coming along, forget about the likes of actor like me, it has sent a shiver down the spine of mainstream filmmakers from Mumbai film industry. They really don’t know where to look.”

Manoj Bajpayee further went on to talk about why these movies make more than mainstream movies like ‘Sooryavanshi’, even though they are dubbed. He said, “They are unapologetic, they are passionate, and every shot they take as if they are taking the best shot in the world…They shoot a film as they have envisioned it, they don’t dumb it down for the audience because they hold their audience in the highest regard and their passion is supreme. If you see Pushpa or RRR or KGF, the making of it – it is immaculate. Each and every frame is actually shot in a manner as if it were a life and death situation. This is what we lack. We started thinking about mainstream films only in terms of money and box office.”

The actor continued, “We can’t criticise ourselves. So, we differentiate them by calling them ‘alag’ (different). But it’s a lesson. This is a lesson for Mumbai industry mainstream filmmakers on how to make mainstream cinema.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s last project was the Zee5 movie ‘Dial 100’ and the Amazon Prime Series, ‘The Family Man’. Both these released in 2021. Manoj Bajpayee is currently working on two movies – ‘Gulmohar’ and ‘Despatch’. He will also be starring in the third season of ‘The Family Man’.