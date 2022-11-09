After completing the Jodhpur schedule of his courtroom drama film, National Film Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee is currently shooting in Mumbai for the yet-to-be-titled film. The pictures from the sets were released by the makers to treat the fans of the actors, on Wednesday.

The film is being directed by Apoorv Singh Karki who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc. The film brings back Suparn S Varma and Manoj Bajpayee together after their much revered OTT series ‘The Family Man’.

In the pictures that have emerged from the sets, Manoj, dressed in a plain white shirt, tie, blacks pants and spectacles, can be seen in the company of the film’s director Apoorv and producer Vinod Bhanushali and they share light-hearted fun moments.

The Mumbai leg of the film’s schedule will involve some intense courtroom scenes, and from start to finish the film will be shot at various locations in Mumbai.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the movie is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani. The makers are looking at a 2023 release of the film.

