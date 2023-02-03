ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee is chuffed with response to ‘Joram’ at Rotterdam Film Fest

NewsWire
0
0

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is chuffed with the response to his film ‘Joram’ at the ongoing 52nd edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The film is a survival-thriller and tells the story of a displaced indigenous man.

It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe and Megha Mathur. It also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

The screening was attended by the cast and crew including director-producer Devashish Makhija, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, producers Shariq Patel, Ashima Awasthi, Bhumika Tewari, and Anupama Bose.

Manoj Bajpayee said: “I am touched with the overwhelming response we received for ‘Joram’ at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. I am pleased to know that the riveting survival story of ‘Joram’ and its intricate characters struck a chord with those who watched it. It was an honour to have been a part of the grand event in Rotterdam.”

He further mentioned: “I was fortunate to meet other critically acclaimed filmmakers whose films I would be interested to experience. On behalf of director Devashish Makhija, Zee Studios and all those involved in making ‘Joram’ I express my gratitude to all those who supported and shortlisted our film for viewing at your prestigious festival.”

‘Joram’ marks the third collaboration between Devashish and Manoj Bajpayee, and his third film to be screened at IFFR after ‘Ajji’ and ‘Bhonsle’.

Director Devashish Makhija said: “It is a privilege for a film to have its first ever public screening before an audience as engaged, enthusiastic and emotional as the one at IFFR. With a take-off as energising as this, we are hopeful ‘Joram’ has found wings that will help her soar.”

IFFR, which returns with the new edition as the on ground event after 2 online editions in 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic, is being held at Rotterdam, Netherlands from January 25 to February 5, 2023.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios in association with Makhijafilm, ‘Joram’ is all set to be released this year.

20230203-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee fears Sujoy Ghosh will get inspired by Dinesh Pandit’s ‘bhayanak’...

    For Barjatya, music an integral part of the story: ‘Keti Ko’...

    Anupam Kher is ‘body transformation goals’ in his latest post

    Adivi Sesh completes Hindi dubbing of ‘Major’