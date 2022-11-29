ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee looks hauntingly intense in ‘Joram’ first look

NewsWire
0
0

The collaboration between Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and writer-director Devashish Makhija is always a treat to watch be it the short film ‘Taandav’ or the dark drama ‘Bhonsle’. The two have joined the forces again for Makhija’s upcoming directorial ‘Joram’.

The first look of the film shows Manoj’s character with watery eyes as he holds a baby. The film was recently selected at India’s Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee shared: “‘Joram’ comes with a very unique concept. We have shot at very difficult locations and it wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless efforts made by the team of studio and the production! It was a real privilege to work on this one, now that our film made it to the likes of Film Bazaar, I am quite stoked.”

Devashish Makhija further shared: “‘Joram’ is my third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee. Our previous national award winning film ‘Bhonsle’ – also started its journey at the Film Bazaar in its co-production Market. And then went on to travel to over 40 festivals, and won an APSA (Asia Pacific Screen Award), before becoming a sleeper hit on OTT in 2020.”

20221129-135806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu hosts Diwali party for industry friends

    Telugu star Seerat Kapoor honing her skills as a singer

    Tom Hanks comedy ‘A Man Called Otto’ acquired by Sony Pictures

    Manu Punjabi enjoys putting performance and happiness in the workplace