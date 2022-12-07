ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee looks in deep thought in ‘Bandaa’ poster

Manoj Bajpaye’s courtroom drama film now has a title and a poster. The film titled ‘Bandaa’ will see Manoj essaying the role of a lawyer. The film’s black and white poster, which was released on Wednesday, features the versatile actor in an intense look with raised lines on his forehead. The high contrast imagery has sepia tone blanketing the highlighted parts.

The film has been shot in Jodhpur and Mumbai and is expected to release in 2023. During the last day of the shoot, Manoj Bajpayee received a standing ovation from the cast and crew while filming the closing scene which was an intense courtroom sequence. This was followed by a cake cutting to celebrate the film’s wrap as Bajpayee and the entire team expressed their gratitude for the work put into this highly anticipated film.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, is presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

