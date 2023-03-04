ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee: Ram Gopal Varma has revolutionised Hindi film industry

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is basking in the appreciation of his recently released streaming film ‘Gulmohar’, holds his ‘Satya’ director Ram Gopal Varma in high regard.

The actor said that RGV’s entry into the Hindi film industry changed its dynamics and how films are made in the Hindi film industry.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia in a podcast, Manoj said: “Ram Gopal Varma itne tripped out insaan hai tabhi unhone ‘Satya’ banayi, ‘Company’ banayi, ‘Shiva’ banayi, ‘Sarkaar’ banayi. Us aadmi ne poori industry badal di (he is a tripped out person that is why he made films like ‘Satya’, ‘Company’, ‘Shiva’ or, ‘Sarkaar’). He has given so many directors, a whole generation of actors, technicians, he revolutionised Hindi cinema. Only a person who is tripped out can do such a thing because they have the courage.”

Manoj also revealed that he may disagree with RGV on certain things like his outlook towards life or modern relationships but he always finds it amusing to listen to him.

Drawing parallels between RGV and his ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director Anurag Kashyap, who has assisted RGV and co-wrote the script of ‘Satya’, Manoj said: “They both are highly unpredictable and both are child-like and that’s why they’re great filmmakers.”

