Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee spilled some beans about the ‘cloth-washing’ scene in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

He shared: “Actually the whole scene was improvised during Reema Sen’s auditions. One day I was called by Anurag ji (Kashyap) to accompany him for the audition. For the same, he had asked me to stand in the same frame as Reema where only he (Anurag) could see me.”

Manoj, who is known for his works in films such as ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun?’, ‘Shool’, ‘Raajneeti’, ‘Aligarh’ is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with the entire cast of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

He further recalled shooting for a sequence and added how the director instructed the entire sequence: “So while Reema was washing the clothes in the scene, Anurag suddenly instructed me to enter the sequence and I was a little surprised but followed whatever he said. Later on, after watching the film, we realised that whatever scenes have been captured was actually a part of our rehearsals. I am glad Anurag kept that scene the way it is as it went on to become popular.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

