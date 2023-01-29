ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee recounts shooting the ‘cloth-washing’ scene in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee spilled some beans about the ‘cloth-washing’ scene in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

He shared: “Actually the whole scene was improvised during Reema Sen’s auditions. One day I was called by Anurag ji (Kashyap) to accompany him for the audition. For the same, he had asked me to stand in the same frame as Reema where only he (Anurag) could see me.”

Manoj, who is known for his works in films such as ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun?’, ‘Shool’, ‘Raajneeti’, ‘Aligarh’ is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with the entire cast of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

He further recalled shooting for a sequence and added how the director instructed the entire sequence: “So while Reema was washing the clothes in the scene, Anurag suddenly instructed me to enter the sequence and I was a little surprised but followed whatever he said. Later on, after watching the film, we realised that whatever scenes have been captured was actually a part of our rehearsals. I am glad Anurag kept that scene the way it is as it went on to become popular.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230129-112206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj shares his idea of storytelling in ‘Ranjish Hi...

    Hrithik Roshan as Vedha will be seen in 3 different looks

    Kartik Aaryan reminds ‘mask hai zaroori’

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead one day after his...