ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ heads to New York Int’l Film Festival

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead is set to be screened at the New York International Film Festival. The film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki has Manoj essaying the role of a lawyer.

Manoj, who is a recipient of Padma Shri and National Award, will leave from Mumbai in a few hours to attend the screening in New York.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case of the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

Presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S. Varma’s courtroom drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 23.

20230509-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The roaring success of ‘Pathaan’ inches towards Rs 600 cr gross...

    Korean bill to enable BTS, other boy bands avoid mandatory military...

    Jan 20 OTT release for ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Sidharth, Rashmika

    National Museum of Indian Cinema to host Satyajit Ray film fest...