Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for ‘The Family Man 2’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Manoj Bajpayee has started dubbing for the second season of his hit web-series, The Family Man.

“Dubbing for THE FAMILY MAN 2,” Manoj tweeted, along with a picture of himself at the dubbing studio.

Manoj made his digital debut with “The Family Man” last year. He plays a seemingly simple middle-class man who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balancing his family life along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The action drama series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK blended thrills and humour, which made it endearing.

Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast in season two of the series, which features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

