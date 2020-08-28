Canindia News

Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha announce collab after 25 years

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that an exciting collaboration with his friend and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is in the pipeline.

“And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days Anubhav Sinha Bas thoda intezar (just a little wait more),” Manoj tweeted, along with a picture in which he is seen going through some papers, which seems to be a script, with Sinha also overlooking.

In the picture, they seem to be standing by a train at a railway station.

Reacting to the post, Sinha wrote: “Bum Bum bole, bum bum bole.”

To which, Manoj said: “Bum Bum bole!! Ek hafte mein aa jaieye (let’s meet in a week’s time).”

Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, “Bhonsle”. It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation. It was released on an OTT platform.

He will next be seen in the much-awaited second season of “The Family Man“.

