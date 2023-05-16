ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee unveils ‘Sahara Tu Mera’ song teaser from ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa…’

Right after the screening of ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ at the New York Indian Film Festival, Manoj Bajpayee drops a sneak peek at his new song from the courtroom drama ‘Sahara Tu Mera’.

The number has been composed and crooned by Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur along with Asees Kaur. The lyrics are by Garima Obrah.

Bajpayee plays a lawyer in the film. Its trailer attracted a legal notice from Asaram Bapu, the godman charged with rape.

The actor tweeted: “Jab Yah #Bandaa Hoga Saath, Naa Hoga Koi Daar, Naa Hone Dega Annay Apke Saath #SaharaTuMera teaser out now only on @HitzMusicoff, #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai premieres on #Zee5 & #Zee5Global on 23rd May.”

The song will be out on Wednesday. Earlier, the makers had shared the title track and it found its audience instantly.

A heartwarming story, the film’s takeaway message is that in the battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and the power of a self-styled godman, it is always the former who wins because no man is above the law. It shows the fight of a rape survivor.

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 23.

