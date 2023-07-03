INDIA

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for ‘Family Man 3’ shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said that he is also waiting for the shoot of ‘Family Man 3’ to start, adding that he will update his fans with the “good news very soon”.

The actor, who made his OTT debut with Prime Video series ‘The Family Man’, attended an award ceremony in Mumbai recently where his film ‘Gulmohar’ was awarded. The actor spoke about his upcoming projects and much more.

Talking about ‘The Family Man 3’, he said: “Waiting for ‘Family Man 3’ shooting to start, will give good news to the fans very soon. Apart from this, my web series ‘Soup’ will come on Netflix but there is still time for its release”.

The actor’s film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ became the first film to move from OTT to theatres, talking about the same, he said: “The film has got so much love from everyone, even we did not expect this. The film got great reviews in single theatres also. People are watching the film again and again and I am very grateful for all the love”.

His upcoming series ‘Soup’ is loosely based on a true-life incident. It is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. The series will stream on Netflix.

2023070333363

