ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi dies at 80

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here aged 80.

According to the spokesperson of the actor, his mother was not well for the past 20 days.

“Geeta Devi was 80 yrs old and she was not well for past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max pushpanjali hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee’s pillar of strength….She is survived by 3 sons 3 daughters.. Sending him and the family lots of love, strength and prayers ?? May her soul rest in peace,” the statement from the spokesperson read.

Manoj’s father RK Bajpayee died in October last year.

Manoj on Wednesday had announced his next ‘Bandaa’, a courtroom drama. The movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki who has previously worked on web shows such as Aspirants and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd.

20221208-153202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Akshita Mudgal managed to wear a 28-kg lehenga for wedding...

    Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council praises ‘Jai Bhim’ film unit

    Vikram talks about ‘heart attack’ rumours and the ‘living legend’ A.R....

    Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ look revealed