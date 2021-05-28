Actor Manoj Chandila is an avid reader and is often seen catching up on his reading between shots on the sets.

“I initially began reading fiction, Chetan Bhagat’s work in particular. Soon, after reading most of his titles, I began reading Khaled Hosseini and became a big fan of his work, The Kite Runner especially. While it was a tad bit serious, it was definitely a book I couldn’t put down,” he says.

Manoj says that reading helps him stay calm and is of great help especially in today’s times.

“There is a term called mental diet where one must be mindful as to what they watch or imbibe into their lives. To do so, one must always be out there seeking knowledge, be it in form of listening, watching or even reading. I believe that one should always utilise the extra time in hand to know or learn something new. Don’t just be accustomed to feeling bored. Read a book or read something new or learn a new skill in your free time because when you may actually want to utilise that skill, you may not have the time to learn it,” he says.

Talking about how he grew fond of reading, the actor says: “I became an avid reader after I graduated to reading non-fiction books that truly caught my interest. In fact, the three titles that I believe are a must-read within this space are Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast and Slow, Robert Green’s Mastery and The Laws Human Nature by the same name. All the three books are brilliantly written and include thoughtful concepts about the way the human mind works and on dealing with life scenarios.”

He adds: “I have also developed a keen interest for spiritual books over the last few months. The first book that I read was Autobiography Of A Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, which was indeed an eye-opener, after which I also read the Bhagvad Gita. Currently, I have ordered another book in this genre which is Karma by Sadhguru and while I haven’t got around to reading it, I am confident it will be a wonderful read. I suggest all avid readers to read these five pieces of art,” says the actor, who is currently seen in the show “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri” on Zee TV.

–IANS

