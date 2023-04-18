After completing 41 years in the corporate world, Manoj Chugh retired from the Mahindra Group as the President Public Affairs.

Over the last four years, Chugh has been with Mahindra Group’s, Group Corporate Office, leading Public Policy and Advocacy for Firms spanning key sectors of the Economy to help shape the Policy Landscape.

Prior to his group-level role, he led the Enterprise Business (Satyam acquisition) of Tech Mahindra, for six years, as its President, driving business across 70 Global markets. He helped customers around the World leverage Digital for business success, bringing to life the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Chugh has been an integral part of the information infrastructure development in India during his stint, as the leader of Cisco Systems and EMC in the market. The networks and the data centres which have proliferated today provide the foundation for the building blocks of the digital transformation in the country.

Besides proliferation of networks and data centres, India also saw the 100,000 Networking Professionals, during his stint at Cisco, which was the largest pool of such professionals in the world. Cisco also set up its second global headquarters and the biggest R&D Center.

Look ahead, Chugh is looking to play the role of mentor for young entrepreneurs and organisations looking to innovate and scale businesses. He has already taken on the role of an Advisor with a Leading Digital Logistics Transformation Player, a Multi Cloud Management Platform provider and a Start Up focused on delivering Robotic Process Automation Services to major Industry segments.

A Distinguished Alumni (DAA) of IIT Kharagpur, Chugh holds industry positions like Member, Governing Council, Agricultural skill council of India and was a member of the Group Executive Board of the Mahindra group and a Board Member of Mahindra Defence Systems.

He has also been part of the leadership of various industry National Executive member of AMCHAM from 2002-11, Chairman, South Asia Regional Council FICCI 2019-22, Vice Chairman, American Chamber of Commerce 2005-06.

He works closely with Academia as a way of giving back and is currently on the Governing Board of Amity University, the Academic Council and Research Committee of TERI University.

