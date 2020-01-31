Manoj Das to receive Mystic Kalinga Literary Award 2020

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Noted writer Manoj Das will receive the Mystic Kalinga Literary Award-Indian and Global Languages during the fourth edition of the two-day Mystic Kalinga Festival (MKF), an amalgamation of literary and cultural deliberations, poetry recitation and performances, which commences in Bhubaneswar on February 8.

Das will also deliver the keynote address at the festival on “Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation”.

Announcing the awards, founder and president of the festival, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, said, “We are glad that art and book lovers will have a chance to hear Padma awardee Manoj Das delivering a fabulous talk on our central theme. It will be an honour to hear him speak on the subject. We will continue to bring great writers and poems to this platform.”

From this edition onwards, the Mystic Kalinga Literary Award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a khadi shawl and certificate.

The award was instituted to recognise and celebrate prolific and inspiring writers, poets and performers.

The Mystic Kalinga Literary Award is conferred to a person making towering contribution to the Odia language, literature and culture.

An international jury has been formed to suggest and select the awardees, who will be chosen keeping in mind their contribution to their specific language, genres, contributions and contemporary appeal and relevance.

From this year, the festival has also introduced ‘Mystic Mi’ for stand-up performers.

–IANS

sukant/arm