ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj, Konkona stir up a scheme in spiced up teaser of ‘Soup’

NewsWire
0
2

Sugar, spice and everything nice is a line that can be used for filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s upcoming thriller series ‘Soup’, which stars acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma, who cook up a scheme in the recently released teaser.

Over-a-minute long teaser of ‘Soup’, showcases how Konkona and Manoj cook up a delicious dark plan to kill and be together.

The actress plays a talentless chef named Swathi Shetty, who in a quest to have her own restaurant makes a plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But soon several other elements get into the plan and spoil the perfect recipe of success.

Sprinkled with love, lust, thrill and suspense, the Netflix series ‘Soup’ is helmed by ‘Udta Punjab’ director Abhishek Chaubey. It also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

20220924-134602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bobby Deol, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh to perform on ‘Indian Pro...

    Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Kodthe’ can compel anyone to dance

    Maniesh Paul shares throwback pic from Delhi days

    Adarsh Gourav: Post ‘The White Tiger’, scripts now coming in search...