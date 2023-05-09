ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manoj Muntashir: ‘Every Indian child should transform into lord Ram for India to become Vishwaguru’

NewsWire
0
2

Manoj Muntashir, who has written the dialogues of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush, on Tuesday spoke about how it’s imperative for every Indian child to transform into lord Ram for India to attain the status of world power.

At the film’s trailer launch, Manoj claimed India is on its way to become one of the most powerful nations in the world and how it’s a testament to ‘Ram Rajya’ in India.

Speaking at the sidelines of the film’s trailer launch at, he said: “India has become the fifth largest economy in the world after bypassing the UK. India is on its way to becoming Vishwaguru. But, for India to become vishwaguru, it’s imperative that every child in this country transforms into lord Shri Ram”.

Manoj is known for his hardline political stance and in the past has shared a video about how the country had been brainwashed and roads were named after “glorified dacoits” like Akbar, Humayun and Jehangir.

A few days back Manoj also criticised Congress’s claim for putting a ban on Bajrang Dal as a part of their manifesto during the high-voltage Karnataka elections.

20230509-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Millind Gaba’s new song ‘Peele peele’ is a ‘groovy track’

    TV star Roopal Tyagi on why playing an athlete is ‘ultimate...

    Shubhangi Atre turns interior designer for her Mumbai home

    Ram Madhvani prepping to make series on Jallianwala Bagh massacre