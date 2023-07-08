With the box office having expressed how people felt about the the way the Ramayana was presented in the Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla took to social media on Saturday to apologise profusely, invoking ‘Prabhu Bajrang Bali’.

Muntashir wrote: “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by ‘Adipurush’. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

Netizens commented on his post and wrote: “accepted,”

“Shri Ram tumhara kalyan kare,”

“Ye acha kaam kiya aapne,”

“Happy to see your apology, it shows ur a good person by heart, please be real you. Don’t change yourself.”

The film which was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore received flak for its direction, VFX, dialogues, and screenplay. In response, the makers had also made alterations to the film’s dialogues, valuing the inputs of the public and the audience.

According to IMDb, the Prabhas-starrer’s gross worldwide collection added up to Rs 410 crore, including Rs 128.50 crore in the two Telugu-speaking states.

The film was released in Hindi and Telugu and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Sheth and Sonal Chauhan in key roles.

