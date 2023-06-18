INDIA

Man’s body chopped in three parts found in Kanpur after three days

NewsWire
0
0

Body parts of a man have been found in three sacks, near Lal Imli Mill in Colonelganj police area of the city on Saturday.

According to police, local residents of a lane close to Lal Imli Mill found three sacks dumped there and alerted the control room of the Police Commissionerate.

Part below the waist of a male was found in one sack, while the second contained a part from waist to neck and the head in the third sack.

Multiple police teams reached the site and hunt was launched to nail the perpetrators of the crime.

Branded clothes were also found in the sack and it appeared that after killing the man somewhere else, the body was hacked into pieces, stuffed in sacks and thrown at the spot.

ACP Colonelganj Mohd Akmal Khan said: “Prima facie it appears the accused cut the body into parts and tried to dispose of them. City police stations, besides police of neighbouring districts, have been alerted to cross-check the details with regard to the missing persons complaint. Several teams have been made and we are going through CCTV footage for further leads.”

The forensic experts said the age of the deceased appears to be 28 to 30 years and the body is three days old.

The police also suspect a love affair behind the murder.

20230618-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid rising prices, monetary policy may keep inflation expectations firmly anchored:...

    Equity indices settle sharply low, Sensex down over 1K points

    Telangana to vaccinate journalists, high-risk groups from May 28

    SC judge, part of judgments upholding PMLA provisions, decriminalising gay sex,...