INDIA

Man’s body found hanging in JNU campus

NewsWire
0
0

A body of an unidentified man, appearing to be aged around 40-45 years, was found hanging in the jungle area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here on Friday, police said.

According to the official, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 p.m. after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

“The body is yet to be identified,” DCP, Southwest, Manoj C. said.

Meanwhile, a Crime Team and Forensic Team of Delhi Police were also called to examine the spot.

“An inquest proceeding has been initiated,” the DCP added.

20220603-214402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cheeky Goa police ad offers ‘sea view prison’ for drug abusers

    C.A.L.M is theme of 6th edition of Himalayan Echoes – Kumaon...

    Seasonal rainfall over country to be normal, well distributed: IMD

    UP: Girl found dead at wedding venue was killed by cousin