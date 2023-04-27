The body of an unidentified man was found lying in a garbage centre in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar area on Thursday, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Thursday a PCR call was received at the Gulabi Bagh police station about the body at the garbage centre.

“The same was enquired, investigated and even after sincere efforts, the body could not be identified,” said Kalsi.

The body was sent for post-mortem and in the autopsy report, the doctor opined that the death is due to cranio-cerebral damage consequent upon heavy blunt force impact.

“Based on the opinions of multiple doctors regarding the injuries sustained on the body, it appears that the incident was an accident. However, a legal consultant who also examined the matter has recommended that an FIR be registered under section 304A of the IPC,” said Kalsi.

The official said that further investigation is going on.

