INDIA

Man’s body found in Lucknow river dam

The blood-soaked body of a 32-year-old man has been recovered from the Kukrail river dam in Lucknow.

The body bore injury marks on the neck, the police said.

Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh of Ghazipur Police Station, said: “The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Singh, a resident of Safedabad in Barabanki district, who had come to Lucknow with his wife and two children to attend a relative’s wedding on Wednesday. The victim was an e-rickshaw driver.”

Locals, who saw the body, informed the police, who sent it for a post-mortem examination.

DCP (North) Qasim Abidi in a video statement, said” “A two-wheeler was also discovered parked near the body, which belonged to a relative of the deceased, Tinku Singh, who identified the deceased as his brother-in-law.

“Jitendra left on the bike saying he was going to meet someone, but he never returned.”

Further investigations are underway, he added.

20230224-080403

