INDIA

Man’s body stuffed in suitcase found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

NewsWire
0
1

The body of a man, appearing to be in his early 30s, was found stuffed in a suitcase outside the railway station in Punjab’s Jalandhar city on Tuesday, police said.

Government Railway Police Assistant Commissioner, Om Prakash, said on getting information, the police reached the spot and found a red suitcase just outside railway station.

“We scanned the CCTV footage and found that a man in his mid-30s dropping the suitcase and then heading towards the ticket counter. Efforts are on to identify the accused,” he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suitcase had been lying outside the railway station since Monday night.

20221115-170605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    British investments in India continue since East India Company

    Light rain likely to occur in J&K, Ladakh in next 24...

    Mayawati slams Akhilesh, says never aspired to be President of country

    94-year-old woman social activist to fight TN urban polls