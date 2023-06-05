A body of a man, aged around 30-35, with gunshot injury was found inside an Eidgah park in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Monday morning, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that an information was received on Monday around 11 a.m. at Sadar Bazar police station regarding the unknown dead body of a man aged about 30-35 years with a sustained gunshot injury in his head.

“Acting on the call, a police team was dispatched to the spot. A country-made pistol was found lying beside the dead body at the place of incident. The spot was also inspected by the crime team and FSL Rohini,” said the DCP.

“The dead body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and efforts are being made to identify the dead body,” said the official, adding that legal action is being taken.

