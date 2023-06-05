INDIA

Man’s body with gunshot injury found in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A body of a man, aged around 30-35, with gunshot injury was found inside an Eidgah park in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Monday morning, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that an information was received on Monday around 11 a.m. at Sadar Bazar police station regarding the unknown dead body of a man aged about 30-35 years with a sustained gunshot injury in his head.

“Acting on the call, a police team was dispatched to the spot. A country-made pistol was found lying beside the dead body at the place of incident. The spot was also inspected by the crime team and FSL Rohini,” said the DCP.

“The dead body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and efforts are being made to identify the dead body,” said the official, adding that legal action is being taken.

20230605-154602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese firms fuel Fentanyl epidemic via crypto payments in millions

    Haryana CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,411 crore

    Dung boosting economic prosperity in Chhattisgarh

    Maharashtra crisis: SC refuses immediate decision on question of reference to...