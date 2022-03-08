Man’s body with rat bite marks found in Delhi, woman among 3 held

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly beating a 35-year-old man to death, whose body with rat bite marks was found inside a flat in Delhi two days after the murder, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Chandrawati (44), a resident of Kakrola Housing Complex, Delhi, her son Dheeraj (19) and his friend Satish (22).

Furnishing the details, DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi said that an information was received at the Sarai Rohilla police station that a man was lying naked in a flat at DDA Flats, Sarai Basti.

The police reached the spot and found that one person was lying naked in the second room of the flat.

“The body was found lying in the flat with injuries on the back and rat bite marks,” Kalsi said.

During investigation, it was learnt that three persons, including a lady, were seen near the flat of the deceased, and were murmuring something.

“Sensing foul play, one person staying in a nearby flat took their photographs with his mobile phone, which he provided to the police during the investigation,” the officer said.

Accordingly, raids were conducted and the suspect Chandrawati was apprehended and interrogated, who confessed about committing the murder with the help of his son Dheeraj and his friend Satish, who were also arrested then.

During interrogation, it was revealed that on the evening of March 3 at around 4 p.m. the deceased called Chandrawati to clean his flat.

“When she reached the flat, some argument ensued between them and the deceased thrashed her mercilessly and also made a video of the beating,” the DCP said.

After this incident, Chandrawati left but she was afraid of the video shot by the deceased. So she called her son Dheeraj over phone and apprised him about the incident.

Dheeraj then called Satish, who worked in a factory with him, and narrated the whole story to him. The trio then went to the deceased’s flat and badly thrashed him.

“They then locked the door from outside and threw the key inside the flat from the bottom of the front door,” the officer said.

