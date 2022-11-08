INDIA

Man’s charred body found in Delhi’s Najafgarh

NewsWire
0
0

Charred body of a 42 year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances at his house in the national capital’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday, police said.

Though his family members were sleeping in another room, they were unaware of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Dagar, a resident of Prem Nagar phase-III in Najafgarh.

According to a senior police official, on Tuesday at around 4:23 a.m, an information regarding death by burning was received at Najafgarh police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“When the police team reached the spot, they found the man lying burnt. Initial inquiry revealed that he used to drink and was known to be a beedi smoker,” said the official.

“The body has been shifted to RTR Hospital for inquest proceedings,” the official added.

20221108-140403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rape accused lynched in Bihar’s Katihar

    KVT gets record donation of Rs 5.45 cr in April

    Govt to provide a steady market for weaver’s products: Bommai

    BJP gears up for ‘Mission Repeat’ in upcoming Himachal elections