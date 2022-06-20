Mansi Bagla is all excited for her first feature film ‘Forensic’ as a producer starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte. Directed by Vishal Furia, the upcoming psychological thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same title.

She says: “Vikrant Massey is a brilliant actor. He has this hero and star-like quality and Forensic will make him even bigger! You have to watch the film to see how natural he looks on the bike with tattoos. Our film is intense and actors like Vikrant and Radhika will only take it to another level.

“I’m getting a lot of appreciation from the industry for having cast Vikrant and Radhika together. They are a powerhouse – fresh and never seen before. And that’s what I’m aiming for. I want to do things which have never been done before or even imagined.”

Mansi trusts herself and her work she continues to add: “I am here to try making good and super hit films. It’s not my overconfidence. It’s my zeal and confidence. I can challenge that before my films are out that all the films I make are going to be well received, profitable and loved by all.”

‘Forensic’ follows the story of two experts chasing a vicious serial killer on the loose. While Vikrant will be seen in the role of a forensic officer, Radhika will portray the character of a police officer in the small town of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

20220620-193005