A while earlier, Akshay Kumar celebrated his 3 decades of acting in the Indian film industry. Around the time, an old interview given by the actor started making the rounds on social media.

In that interview, Akshay Kumar talked about the time when he auditioned for a role in the classic Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’. In that interview, Akshay mentioned that he did not clear the audition and he revealed that the makers of the movie thought he was “crap” and so did not choose him.

Now, recently, Mansoor Khan, who directed the iconic movie has come clean about why he didn’t cast Akshay Kumar in his 1992 movie.

‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ goes down in history as an iconic sports-drama movie which was produced by Nasir Hussain and directed by Mansoor Khan. The movie starred Aamir Khan, Mamik Singh, Ayesha Jhulka Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi and Khulbhushan Kharbanda in important roles.

In an old interview with Mid-Day, Akshay had opened up about he didn’t land a role in the movie. He said, “Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me.”

Recently, Bollywood Hungama, caught up with director Mansoor Khan and asked him about what Akshay Kumar said. To this, the director responded, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander surprised me. I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it. The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap.”

Besides, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’, Mansoor Khan can also be credited with directing, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Josh’.

Besides this, he also produced the immensely popular youth movie, ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, which released in 2008. Mansoor Khan seems to be one filmmaker who left the industry when he was still in his peak. The former filmmaker and producer now lives the life of a farmer in the sleepy and peaceful hill station Coonoor in South India. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, recently missed out on walking the red carpet for Cannes as he was once again diagnosed with Covid-19. He has since recovered and has now joined the marathon promotions for his upcoming movie, ‘Prithviraj’, which also marks the debut of former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar.