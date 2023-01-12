INDIASPORTS

Manu Bhaker does a double in National Shooting Trials

NewsWire
0
0

Olympian Manu Bhaker did the double, winning the women’s 25m pistol T2 competition to go with the T1 of the same event that she won on Tuesday, on day five of the on-going National Shooting Trials (Rifle/Pistol) for Group A shooters, at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, here.

Manu topped the medal round edging out Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Ashok Patil 27-26 with Tamil Nadu’s Niveditha Nair finishing third with 18 hits.

Another Olympian to win on the day was Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who defeated Pankaj Mukheja of the Railways 17-7 in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T1 competition. He was sublime throughout the day, shooting a sizzling 590 to top the qualification charts as well. Another railwayman Akhil Sheoran won bronze.

In the women’s air rifle T2 trials, Haryana’s Ramita won gold with a 16-12 result over Karnataka’s Tilottama Sen. The Karnataka girl topped qualifications with a quality 633.5 and also topped the ranking round before going down to Ramita in a tight contest. Yet another Olympian on show, Elavenil Valarivan won bronze.

In the junior competition, Ramanya Tomar of the Army, Haryana’s Divanshi and West Bengal’s Swati Chowdhury won the men’s 3P T1, the women’s 25m pistol T2 and the women’s air rifle T2 trials respectively.

20230112-220404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to deploy AI to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks

    ‘Language Lessons’: How a political colossus fixed Hindi’s official status —...

    Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan hail cricketer Sreesanth after his retirement

    UP to start e-learning parks in 120 colleges