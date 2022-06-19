Haryana duo of Manu Bhaker and Shiva Narwal have won the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team title at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition at the MP Shooting academy range in Bhopal on Sunday.

They beat the experienced pair of Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh of ONGC 16-8 in the gold medal encounter.

Esha Singh of Telangana, who had won the individual women’s 10m Air Pistol title on Saturday won two bronze medals on the day. She teamed up Kaushik Gopu to win bronze in both the senior and junior mixed team competitions.

Back at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here, Meena Kumari kept the Haryana domination going with a victory in the women’s 50m Rifle Prone event.

20220619-194203