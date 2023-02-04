INDIALIFESTYLE

Manual scavenging: Coimbatore corporation cancels contract of Namma toilet on bus stand

NewsWire
0
0

Coimbatore corporation has cancelled the contract of Namma Toilet near Gandhipuram bus stand after an elderly person complained that he was forced to clean the septic tank without safety gear by the contractor.

On Friday, when the contractor forced an elderly person to clean the septic tank bare hands, he suffered cuts on his hands due to a piece of broken glass bottle in the tank.

Speaking to IANS, an employee who does not want to be named said: “The contractor used to force us to clean the septic tank of the corporation toilet with bare hands. Several anti-social elements use these toilets to drink alcohol and then throw the bottles in the toilet, following which the septic tank gets clogged. Then the contractor forces us to clean it. This incident came to light as the contractor employed a person from outside who complained to the police.”

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner, Dr. M. Sharmila while speaking to media persons said that the contract of the toilet has already been cancelled and a notice issued to the contractor.

Practice to remove human excreta using bare hands is banned across the country by the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act, 2013.

Sources in Coimbatore told IANS that several individuals and institutions have been employing people to clean septic tanks and sewers using humans.

The Coimbatore corporation has also imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on any institutions or people if anyone loses their life while being employed as a manual scavenger.

20230204-104803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rule-based multi-asset strategy can be superior alternative to traditional fixed income:...

    Kejriwal’s silence on Pakistan remarks ‘politically motivated’: BJP

    Sports minister Anurag Thakur visits SAI’s Calicut Centre, takes athletes’ feedback

    Nishank receives ‘Maharishi Inter National Invincible Gold Medal’