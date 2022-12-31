Manuj Nagpal, who is seen as Iqbal in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ talks about the challenges as well as the fun element of playing a character that is completely opposite of his real self.

He shares that it’s hard to connect with this kind of character.

“Generally in real life, we are not like this. Especially for me in person, I am the opposite of Iqbal because I believe in humanity and I am more spiritual and caring. But being an actor, it is great to play an opposite character of your personality so I am happy doing this,” he said.

The ‘Vish’ actor continues: “Initially it was difficult because it was a little larger-than-life part, but now gradually it’s much easier to get into the character and mood. All the creatives are amazingly working so hard. Director Yusuf Ansari, and creative director Avhiroop Majumdar always discuss about my character that Iqbal should be like this and that along with writer Zaheer Shaikh, who has written it beautifully.”

Ask if he is someone who takes his character home and Manuj replies: “Yes, sometimes I do especially when I have heavy dialogues and fight scenes. After the shoot, at times I feel like I am still Iqbal, the brutal, heartless man on the earth and then slowly I get back to my original self. I meditate, eat healthy, go to the gym, sleep on time, and the moment I talk to my mom and family I am back to normal.”

20221231-212005