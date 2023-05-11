ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen in ‘Tehran’ next to John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej, among many others.

