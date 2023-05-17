Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

She completed her look with a statement neck piece. Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, “As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one’s work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.”

The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co.

“I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community”, she added.

The actress’s white gown came with off-shoulder details, corset details, a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details throughout.

