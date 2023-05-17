ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

NewsWire
0
0

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white dress by Fovari. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.

She completed her look with a statement neck piece. Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, “As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one’s work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.”

The actress attended the prestigious film festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co.

“I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community”, she added.

The actress’s white gown came with off-shoulder details, corset details, a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details throughout.

20230517-113802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samantha’s first look from ‘Shakuntalam’ shows her as an enchantress

    Sukumar announces reward of Rs 1 lakh each for ‘Pushpa’ production...

    Vijay Sethupathi, Soori shoot in wilds of Western Ghats for Vetri...

    Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ to have its World premiere at Tallinn Black...