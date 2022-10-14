ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for ‘Tehran’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her upcoming project ‘Tehran’ alongside action star John Abraham, with back to back night shoots for 15 consecutive days.

The film that went on-floors a few months ago, was shot exhaustively across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of ‘Tehran’ began in the last week of September and she shot over a period of 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi.

Manushi says, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film.”

She adds, “Shooting for ‘Tehran’ was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run-up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting nights!”

“So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”

The actress thanked her director Arun Gopalan and producer Dinesh Vijan for the opportunity to shine in their vision.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

20221014-115804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Shubho Bijoya’: Gurmeet Choudhary’s Bong wedding fantasy plays out on screen

    Chhavi Mittal reveals she’s fighting breast cancer

    ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ makes a new record: First 6 Am show...

    Anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ to digitally premiere on April 16