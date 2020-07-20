Manushi Chhillar reveals she is a closet chess fanatic

Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on International Chess Day on Monday shared that she is a closet chess fanatic, adding that the game stretches the mind in terms of strategy and imagination.

Manushi and her father Mitra Basu Chhillar love a close game of chess and the debutante is an extremely competitive chess fanatic.

“Chess stretches your mind in terms of strategy and imagination, because you really have to outwit your opponent at any cost. Playing chess with my dad is something that I have always loved doing because he’s the most unpredictable, intelligent and the sharpest person I’ve ever played with,” Manushi said.

The actress thanks her father for infusing a sense of competitiveness in her through chess, which has definitely helped her to focus on her goals.