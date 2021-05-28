On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was roped in by Unicef to raise awareness on the issue in India.

“Poor menstrual hygiene affects the health and wellbeing of women and especially girls, but we don’t very often discuss this. The existing culture of silence, misinformation and harmful myths around menstruation denies many girls the future and opportunities that they deserve,” Manushi, who is working towards awareness on menstrual hygiene in India through Project Shakti, said.

The current Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated menstruation-related challenges for women and girls, such as disruption of access to sanitary products and correct information on periods and more.

She added: “Covid-19, lockdown and safety precautions have disrupted access to sanitary products, adding to the challenges they face. We need to speak up to dispel menstruation related taboos and stigma, sensitize men and boys to be supportive of girls; and support availability of essential sanitary products for girls and women in times of crisis.”

