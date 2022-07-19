John Abraham has been a busy man. He had one release in March – ‘Attack: Part one’, he will be seen next in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which releases in cinemas end of July.

In the midst of this, the actor has already turned his focus to his next project, Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’. This action thriller has been generating quite the buzz for a while now and it’s about to get louder with the latest news.

Former Miss World and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ star Manushi Chhillar has reportedly joined the cast of ‘Tehran’ and pictures of her from the movie’s sets are going viral.

‘Tehran’ is reportedly based on true events and with Manushi attaching herself to the project, the buzz around it will only continue to grow.

‘Tehran’ is being backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in collaboration with Bake My Cake Films. Arun Gopalan is the director attached to this project. Gopalan has a great reputation as an ad filmmaker and he is making his foray into feature film direction for the first time with ‘Tehran’.

The movie has been written by Ashish Prakash Verma and Ritesh Shah and the producers attached to this project include Shobhna Yadav, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell.

Besides, ‘Tehran’, which is slated for a 2023 release, John Abraham will also be seen in Shahrukh Khan’s comeback movie, ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone. John Abraham is believed to be playing the role of the antagonist in the movie.

