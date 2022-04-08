Manushi Chillar, ex-Miss World, is all set to make her debut with Yash Raj’s big ticket movie starring Akshay Kumar, ‘Prithviraj’.

The model turned actress is also known for lending her voice to several social causes. In fact, she is among the more popular millennial youth icons of India, and apparently this fact has not escaped the notice of the United Nations, who have roped her in to be a part of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on World Health Day, April 7, 2022.

UNDP has evidently been following her social work on several issues like HIV/AIDS and menstrual hygiene through her ‘Project Shakti’. They have also observed how she draws the attention of the masses to gender-based violence or creating awareness for COVID-19.

Manushi starts her UNDP work from World Health Day onwards, and she will also actively work during the World Immunization Week which is from April 24 to April 30, 2022.

Speaking about her association with UNDP, Manushi said, “It is a huge honour for me to be associating with United Nations Development Programme on several important issues that need our immediate attention. UNDP is doing ground-breaking work across the world on healthcare and immunization. I will do my best to rally audiences and bring attention to these important issues.”

She also elaborated on the importance of vaccines and said, “Vaccination is the need of the hour to protect lives and I’m looking forward to doing my bit to spread this message across the length and the breadth of the country. I want to work relentlessly to drive home UNDP’s agenda for India in the months to come, starting with World Health Day today. Working and caring for others gives me a lot of joy so I’m thrilled to partner with UNDP and lend a helping hand to those in need.”