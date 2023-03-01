COMMUNITY

Many Canadians believe the federal govt is afraid to stand up to China

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
4

A new public opinion survey by Angus Reid Institute found that majority of Canadians believe the Chinese government did attempt to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, while demanding a stronger response from the federal government on the issue.

Amid latest allegations Beijing attempted to influence the outcomes of both the 2019 and 2021 elections to ensure the federal Liberal Party formed a minority government over the opposition Conservatives, two-thirds of adult Canadians express belief that Beijing “definitely” (32%) or “probably” (33%) tried to meddle.

Majorities across the political spectrum are of this view, while half of Canadians say this attempted interference represents a serious threat to democracy (53%), survey data showed.

Past Conservative Party voters are most likely to view the Chinese government’s attempts as successful, with a plurality (42%) saying they “feel the election was stolen” in 2021. It should be noted however, that the allegations of interference involve fewer seats than could have swayed the result in parliament.

What is less equivocal, however, is the view the federal government is not doing enough to safeguard Canada’s security and defence. Two-thirds (64%), including majorities of past Conservative (88%) and Liberal (52%) voters alike, say Ottawa needs to put additional focus on this area.

Seven-in-ten (69%) Canadians believe “the federal government is afraid to stand up to China.” Nine-in-ten (91%) past CPC voters, three-in-five (62%) past NDP voters and more than two-in-five (46%) past Liberal voters agree.

Canadians are split as to whether they are worried about the economic consequences of standing up to China (46%) or not (46%). This concern is highest among residents in Quebec (51%), Ontario (48%) and Atlantic Canada (48%).

One-third (32%) of past Liberal voters believe the allegations of interference from Beijing in Canada’s elections are “overblown.” However, more (43%) of those who voted Liberal in 2021 believe the allegations to be a serious threat to Canada’s democracy.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tim Hortons to open over 300 restaurants in India

    Around 80% of Canadians want a COVID-19 vaccine

    Brampton’s Bramalea Civic Centre will be turned into Ontario’s newest medical...

    Ontario lowering eligibility age for booster shots to 50